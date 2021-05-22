A- A+
Scozia: il derby coi "cugini" inglesi per sognare una storica qualificazione

Sarà un appuntamento speciale per la stella Scott McTominay: è nato in Inghilterra e gioca nel Manchester United

GRUPPO D

SCOZIA

LA SQUADRA

Portieri: Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), David Marshall (Derby), Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)

Difensori: Liam Cooper (Leeds), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Celtic), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Centrocampisti: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), David Turnbull (Celtic)

Attaccanti: Ché Adams (Southampton), Lyndon Dykes (QPR), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian)


L'ALLENATORE
Steve Clarke
Ex giocatore del Chelsea ha iniziato la carriera da allenatore come vice di Gullit al Newcastle. Tuttavia, è stata l'esperienza sulla panchina del Kilmarnock che lo ha proiettato a guidare la nazionale, a partire dal 2019.

LA STELLA
Scott McTominay
Il centrocampista del Manchester United è uno dei talenti più puri del calcio scozzese negli ultimi anni. Curiosità: è stato naturalizzato scozzese, ma è nato in Inghilterra, quindi per lui si prospetta un derby britannico ancora più sentito!


COME SI E' QUALIFICATA
G10 V5 P0 S5 GF16 GS19

MIGLIOR PIAZZAMENTO AGLI EUROPEI
Fase a gironi (1992, 1996)

Commenti
