Moto3, Gabriel Rodrigo unfit: non disputerà i due gran premi

Rodrigo costretto a fermarsi per il persistere del dolore post-infortunio all’omero del braccio sinistro

Brutte notizie per Gabriel Rodrigo, costretto a finire in anticipo il suo campionato. Con un comunicato pubblicato su Twitter, il team Gresini Racing ha reso nota la decisione di dichiarare unfit Rodrigo, ancora dolorante dopo la frattura all’omero del braccio sinistro emersa durante il GP di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini. Il pilota è quindi non idoneo a partecipare né al Gran Premio dell’Algarve né a quello di Valencia.

"Breaking News, the 2021 season of Gabriel Rodrigo ends Today. The Argentine rider was declared UNFIT after FP3 (Still suffering with the shoulder) and won't take part at the AlgarveGP and ValenciaGP", si legge sul post Twitter.

