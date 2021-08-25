Calciomercato Tottenham, Harry Kane annuncia: "Resto agli Spurs"

Harry Kane, centravanti del Tottenham e dell'Inghilterra - di cui è capitano - non cambierà squadra in questa sessione di mercato.

Lo ha annunciato lui stesso in un post, citando "l'incredibile" sostegno dei tifosi degli Spurs.

L'annuncio mette fine a un'estate di voci e smentite, dopo l'ufficializzazione dell'intenzione del giocatore di lasciare il club del White Hart Lane e il fallimento dell'operazione che avrebbe dovuto condurlo al Manchester City di Pep Guardiola.

Kane ha ancora tre anni di contratto con il Tottenham. Non è detto che lo rispetterà fino alla fine, ma ha deciso di continuare con gli Spurs... almeno fino a gennaio, quando si riaprirà il calciomercato.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽



I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1