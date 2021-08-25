A- A+
Sport

Calciomercato Tottenham, Harry Kane annuncia: "Resto agli Spurs"

Con un post sui social, il capitano dell'Inghilterra mette fine alle voci sul suo passaggio al Manchester City

Calciomercato Tottenham, Harry Kane annuncia: "Resto agli Spurs"
Harry Kane
Lapresse

Harry Kane mette fine alla lunga telenovela sul suo futuro, annunciando: "Rimango al Tottenham"

Harry Kane, centravanti del Tottenham e dell'Inghilterra - di cui è capitano - non cambierà squadra in questa sessione di mercato.

Lo ha annunciato lui stesso in un post, citando "l'incredibile" sostegno dei tifosi degli Spurs.

L'annuncio mette fine a un'estate di voci e smentite, dopo l'ufficializzazione dell'intenzione del giocatore di lasciare il club del White Hart Lane e il fallimento dell'operazione che avrebbe dovuto condurlo al Manchester City di Pep Guardiola.

Kane ha ancora tre anni di contratto con il Tottenham. Non è detto che lo rispetterà fino alla fine, ma ha deciso di continuare con gli Spurs... almeno fino a gennaio, quando si riaprirà il calciomercato.

