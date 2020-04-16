A- A+
F1, Ferrari: Leclerc e la foto strappalacrime su Instagram con Schumacher

Con i GP fermi causa coronavirus, Charles Leclerc torna indietro nel tempo e su Instagram pubblica una foto per deboli di cuore della Rossa. Il monegasco, allora bambino, è ripreso insieme a Michael Schumacher, allora pilota del Cavallino. 

“Così felice di aver ritrovato questa foto. Qualche anno fa, al Paul Ricard, stavo testando sulla pista di kart, Michael stava testando sulla pista di F1. Lo abbiamo incontrato, ha firmato la tuta, ci ha parlato un po ‘prima di rientrare ai box. Non avrei mai pensato di guidare per la stessa squadra per cui stava guidando allora. @scuderiaferrari ❤️“, ha scritto Leclerc sui social, tenendo alto l'orgoglio di correre nella Rossa. 

