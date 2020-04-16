F1, Ferrari: Leclerc e la foto strappalacrime su Instagram con Schumacher
Con i GP fermi causa coronavirus, Charles Leclerc torna indietro nel tempo e su Instagram pubblica una foto per deboli di cuore della Rossa. Il monegasco, allora bambino, è ripreso insieme a Michael Schumacher, allora pilota del Cavallino.
So happy to have find back this picture. Quite a few years ago, in Paul Ricard, I was testing on the karting track, Michael was testing on the F1 track. We met him, he signed our overalls, talked to us for a little bit before going back inside the pits. I never thought I would be driving for the same team he was driving for back then. @scuderiaferrari ❤️
“Così felice di aver ritrovato questa foto. Qualche anno fa, al Paul Ricard, stavo testando sulla pista di kart, Michael stava testando sulla pista di F1. Lo abbiamo incontrato, ha firmato la tuta, ci ha parlato un po ‘prima di rientrare ai box. Non avrei mai pensato di guidare per la stessa squadra per cui stava guidando allora. @scuderiaferrari ❤️“, ha scritto Leclerc sui social, tenendo alto l'orgoglio di correre nella Rossa.
