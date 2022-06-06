A- A+
Cronache

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: ecco tutti i vincitori-FOTO

Star del cinema, della musica e della televisione sono state premiate presso il Baker Hangar di Los Angeles

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: ecco tutti i vincitori-FOTO
Guarda la gallery

Tutti i vincitori dell'edizione 2022 degli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022-FOTO

I film più visti e le serie tv più amate dai telespettatori ecco serviti gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022, condotti da Vanessa Hudgens, hanno premiato le più grandi e brillanti star del cinema e della televisione con un evento epico, unico per una notte, in diretta dal Barker Hangar di Los Angeles. I Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, condotti da Tayshia Adams, andati in onda subito dopo, hanno celebrato i momenti più sbalorditivi, senza regole e pieni di drammi dei reality.

In Italia, domani, martedì 7 giungo dalle 21.10 sarà possibile vedere le repliche di entrambi gli show nelle versioni sottotitolate su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW). Invece su MTV Music (canale 132 e canale 704 di Sky) andranno nuovamente in onda mercoledì 8 giugno alle 21.30.

Di seguito l'elenco completo dei vincitori degli MTV Movie & TV Awards e dei Movie & TV Awards: 


BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

WINNER: Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

 

BEST SHOW

WINNER: Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

 

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

WINNER: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

 

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria

 

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow 

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

 

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

 

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

WINNER: Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman 

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

 

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE 

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

WINNER: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

 

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

WINNER: Sophia Di Martino – Loki

 

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

WINNER: Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria 

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home 

 

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

 

BEST TEAM

WINNER: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

 

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

WINNER: Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

 

BEST SONG 

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” - Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

WINNER: “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

 

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT (presented by SONIC® Drive-In) 

Bridgerton: “Wrecking Ball”

Cinderella: “Million to One”

Cobra Kai: “The Moment of Truth”

Emily in Paris: “Dynamite”

Encanto: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Euphoria: “Holding Out For a Hero”

WINNER: Heartstopper: “Dance With Me”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Rose Song”

House of Gucci: “Disco Fever”

Halo: “Original Score”

Last Night in Soho: “Downtown”

Peacemaker: “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?”

Tick, Tick…BOOM!: “Therapy”

Turning Red: “Nobody Like U”

West Side Story: “America”

Yellowjackets: “This Is How We Do It”

 

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

JANET JACKSON

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) 

The Beatles: Get Back

 

COMEDIC GENIUS 

Jack Black

 

GENERATION AWARD

Jennifer Lopez 

 

LISTA “MOVIE & TV AWARDS”

 

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

WINNER: Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

 

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

 

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

WINNER: Selena + Chef

Queer Eye

 

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

WINNER: The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 

Queen of the Universe

 

BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge

WINNER: Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

 

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise

WINNER: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta 

 

BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

 

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef

WINNER: Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

 

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

WINNER: Bella Poarch - @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner - @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon - @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame - @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter - @megstalter on Instagram

 

BEST FIGHT

WINNER: Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset 

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey  

 

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

WINNER: Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Sher – Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

 

REALITY ROYALTY 

Bethenny Frankel 

Leggi anche: 

Professione manager, Labriola (Tim): “Curricula? Li sceglie l’intelligenza artificiale ma poi..."

Guerra in Ucraina, è colpa anche di Stati Uniti e Nato

La parabola di Conte e Salvini e la curva del populismo

Covid, medico bolognese salva centinaia di persone ma rischia la radiazione

Salone del Mobile, la presidente Porro ad Affari: "L'assenza dei russi peserà"

Wireless, in Europa dal 2023 la connessione a 7G

Un nuovo film per Angelina Jolie, la diva del cinema recita a Matera

Giallozafferano lancia 15 opere digitali dedicate alle ricette italiane"

BPER Banca è Premium Partner di Biografilm Festival 2022

Iscriviti alla newsletter
Commenti
    Tags:
    los angelesmtv movie & tv awards
    in evidenza
    Che cos'è il brazilian butt lift Il trattamento di Kim Kardashian

    La star americana detta i nuovi canoni estetici

    Che cos'è il brazilian butt lift
    Il trattamento di Kim Kardashian

    i più visti
    Luciano Pederzoli, una morte in ospedale da chiarire - Il tg VERO GIORNALE
    Luciano Pederzoli, una morte in ospedale da chiarire - Il tg VERO GIORNALE
    Tg La7, il servizio non parte e Mentana sbrocca: “Ragazzi por.. tr…”. VIDEO
    Tg La7, il servizio non parte e Mentana sbrocca: “Ragazzi por.. tr…”. VIDEO
    Ddl concorrenza: "l'assalto finale ai beni pubblici" - Il tg VERO GIORNALE
    Ddl concorrenza: "l'assalto finale ai beni pubblici" - Il tg VERO GIORNALE
    Vaccini, il nuovo studio di Loretta Bolgan - Il tg VERO GIORNALE
    Vaccini, il nuovo studio di Loretta Bolgan - Il tg VERO GIORNALE
    Mentana-Fabbri, parte la risata contagiosa: siparietto su La 7. VIDEO
    Mentana-Fabbri, parte la risata contagiosa: siparietto su La 7. VIDEO
    Elisabetta II a sorpresa in video con l'orso Paddington
    Elisabetta II a sorpresa in video con l'orso Paddington
    Crozza Berlusconi "sono trent'anni che mi invento storielle... “
    Crozza Berlusconi "sono trent'anni che mi invento storielle... “
    Vaiolo scimmie: "pochi dati e potrebbe essere altro" - Il tg VERO GIORNALE
    Vaiolo scimmie: "pochi dati e potrebbe essere altro" - Il tg VERO GIORNALE
    Crozza Razzi “amico caro te lo dico da termo-autonomo ‘fatti uno scaldabagno di ca…i tuoi”
    Crozza Razzi “amico caro te lo dico da termo-autonomo ‘fatti uno scaldabagno di ca…i tuoi”
    Catasto, Salvini: "Non capricci Lega ma la casa per italiani è sacra"
    Catasto, Salvini: "Non capricci Lega ma la casa per italiani è sacra"
    in vetrina
    Scatti d'Affari Whirlpool Corporation: design e tecnologia al Fuorisalone 2022

    Scatti d'Affari
    Whirlpool Corporation: design e tecnologia al Fuorisalone 2022





    casa, immobiliare
    motori
    Con Citroen e- C4 alla scoperta dello yogurt

    Con Citroen e- C4 alla scoperta dello yogurt


    Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano n° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

    © 1996 - 2021 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

    Per la tua pubblicità sul sito: Clicca qui

    Contatti

    Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

    Cambia il consenso

    Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.